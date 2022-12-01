CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $31,000 in Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,988 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 82,471 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 12,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 93,888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 56,534 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of DMO opened at $11.08 on Thursday. Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.45 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.62.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Dividend Announcement

About Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.83%.

Western Asset Mortgage Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

