CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $32,000 in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 3,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 17.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 12.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund by 58.2% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 50,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. 4.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

DDF stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.90 and a 200-day moving average of $8.59. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.15 and a 12-month high of $11.94.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Cuts Dividend

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0561 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc It is managed by Delaware Management Company. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

