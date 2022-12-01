CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.
Horizon Therapeutics Public Stock Performance
Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Horizon Therapeutics Public
Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Horizon Therapeutics Public (HZNP)
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Cosmos Holdings May be a Long-Term Buy with Short-Term Risk
- Dark Clouds Are Gathering For Cloud Stocks
- 3 Dividend Growers With Good 2023 Growth Prospects
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.