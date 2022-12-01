CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 550.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a twelve month low of $57.84 and a twelve month high of $117.49. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $22.73 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $145.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $164.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

