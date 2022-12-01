CoreCap Advisors LLC Invests $33,000 in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,886,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,344,096,000 after buying an additional 40,190 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 43.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,276,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $906,392,000 after buying an additional 685,026 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 18.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 596,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $237,666,000 after buying an additional 92,443 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 473,586 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $188,593,000 after buying an additional 119,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 41.6% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 373,872 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $148,883,000 after buying an additional 109,849 shares in the last quarter. 89.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total value of $123,057.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $966,624.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Anita Jane Ryan sold 594 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.53, for a total transaction of $261,674.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,093,395.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 276 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.86, for a total transaction of $123,057.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $966,624.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ULTA opened at $464.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $412.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $404.13. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $330.80 and a 52-week high of $466.55.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $427.00 to $491.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $480.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.05.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

