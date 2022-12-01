CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EVRG. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,704,000 after acquiring an additional 3,777,012 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356,321 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,847 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Evergy by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Evergy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,339,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,093,000 after purchasing an additional 509,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Evergy to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Evergy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Evergy from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evergy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Evergy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

NYSE EVRG opened at $59.21 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.61. The stock has a market cap of $13.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.53. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.12 and a 12-month high of $73.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.6125 per share. This represents a $2.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This is a positive change from Evergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.81%.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

