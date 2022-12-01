CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New $32,000 Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 138.0% in the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. 63.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NTR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.82.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.5 %

NTR stock opened at $80.40 on Thursday. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $65.84 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by ($1.41). The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 29.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.67%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

Further Reading

