CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 464,414 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after purchasing an additional 308,105 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $215,000. L.M. Kohn & Company bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCV opened at $5.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.40. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $7.21.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

