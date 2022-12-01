CoreCap Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 3,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1,313.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter valued at $147,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor Stock Performance

VSTO opened at $27.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.43. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.55 and a 1 year high of $52.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling at Vista Outdoor

Several brokerages recently commented on VSTO. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $54.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

In other Vista Outdoor news, insider Kelly L. Reisdorf sold 1,356 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.69, for a total value of $37,547.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $377,802.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories that serves hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.