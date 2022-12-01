CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 261.5% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 112.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 23.7% in the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on EL shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $324.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $262.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 7,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.05, for a total value of $1,905,245.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $235.79 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $216.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.46. The firm has a market cap of $84.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.96. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a one year low of $186.47 and a one year high of $374.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Estée Lauder Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This is an increase from Estée Lauder Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.07%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

