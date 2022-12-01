CoreCap Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,535,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,355,000 after buying an additional 407,505 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ChargePoint by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,347,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,550,000 after buying an additional 298,070 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in ChargePoint by 91.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,035,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,461,000 after buying an additional 970,212 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,647,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,549,000 after buying an additional 52,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in ChargePoint by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,400,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,843,000 after buying an additional 68,302 shares in the last quarter. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ChargePoint news, insider William J. Loewenthal sold 3,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $43,703.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 435,943 shares in the company, valued at $6,116,280.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Colleen Jansen sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $66,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 590,863 shares in the company, valued at $11,226,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,130 shares of company stock worth $2,082,753 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Trading Up 7.7 %

CHPT opened at $12.42 on Thursday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $26.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -12.55 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.85.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.02). ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 92.93% and a negative return on equity of 61.79%. The business had revenue of $108.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 93.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley cut their price objective on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen dropped their price target on ChargePoint to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ChargePoint in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.28.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Recommended Stories

