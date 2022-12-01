CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 31.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 70.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,460 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 11,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the second quarter valued at about $300,000.

IYZ stock opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.39. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

