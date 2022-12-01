CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $30,000 Position in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 183,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $105,000. Grimes & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the first quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF by 110.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 13,028 shares during the period.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.29. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $18.11.

