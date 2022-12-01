CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $31,000 Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CEF. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 49,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 4,865 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 917,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth $633,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 5.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 0.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,443,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF stock opened at $17.33 on Thursday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $15.11 and a twelve month high of $20.44.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in commodity markets. It invests in London Good Delivery physical gold and silver bullion. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust was formed on October 26, 2017 and is domiciled in Canada.

