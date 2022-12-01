CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes $32,000 Position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $46.89 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.90. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $49.29.

About SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

