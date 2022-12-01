CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,053 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AR. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Antero Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 76,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,353,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA acquired a new position in Antero Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $273,000. 80.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Antero Resources from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Antero Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Antero Resources Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Antero Resources

Antero Resources stock opened at $36.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.96. Antero Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $15.38 and a 52 week high of $48.80.

In other Antero Resources news, insider Sheri Pearce sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total value of $97,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,117.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Antero Resources Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

