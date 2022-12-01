CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in Datadog by 245.4% during the first quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 15,791,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,003,000 after acquiring an additional 11,219,544 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Datadog by 104.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,084,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,716 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,264,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $111,785,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Datadog by 32.3% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,533,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,751,000 after acquiring an additional 619,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 423,218 shares in the company, valued at $29,392,490.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 71,364 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.96, for a total value of $5,634,901.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 189,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,925,729.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson bought 710,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $69.45 per share, for a total transaction of $49,339,294.05. Following the transaction, the director now owns 423,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,392,490.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,506 shares of company stock worth $7,057,756. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Datadog from $170.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Datadog in a report on Thursday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Datadog from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.23.

DDOG stock opened at $75.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $24.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1,515.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a current ratio of 3.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.37 and its 200 day moving average is $93.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $66.45 and a one year high of $187.70.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $436.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.15 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.60%. On average, research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

