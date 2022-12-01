CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN)

CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heliogen, Inc. (NYSE:HLGN – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Heliogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,508,000. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $7,150,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $6,430,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $5,908,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Heliogen during the first quarter worth $3,945,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Gross purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,612. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Heliogen from $4.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

HLGN stock opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.31. Heliogen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $16.35.

Heliogen, Inc, a renewable energy technology company, develops an A.I.-enabled, concentrated solar power plant. It offers HelioHeat for the production of heat for use in industrial processes; HelioPower, a solution for power generation; and HelioFuel, a solution for hydrogen fuel production. The company was formerly known as Edison Microgrids, Inc and changed its name to Heliogen, Inc in November 2019.

