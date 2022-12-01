CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 140.0% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 88.3% in the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 69.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Finally, Pecaut & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 7,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
IHAK opened at $34.83 on Thursday. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $46.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.80.
