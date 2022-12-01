CoreCap Advisors LLC Takes Position in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK)

CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Overstock.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 315.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 7,081.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Overstock.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Overstock.com by 272.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OSTK opened at $26.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Overstock.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.04 and a 12-month high of $93.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 3.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on OSTK. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Overstock.com from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus initiated coverage on Overstock.com in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Overstock.com from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Overstock.com to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.60.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

