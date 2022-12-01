Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,485 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTVA. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Corteva by 294.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,194,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,878,590 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva during the first quarter worth about $152,193,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Corteva by 244.0% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,133,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,063 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Price Performance

Shares of CTVA opened at $67.16 on Thursday. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.74 and a twelve month high of $68.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a PE ratio of 35.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.09%.

Insider Transactions at Corteva

In other news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CTVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Loop Capital lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Roth Capital raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Profile

(Get Rating)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

