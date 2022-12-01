Credit Suisse Group Trims Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN) Target Price to $10.75

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Credit Suisse Group from $12.00 to $10.75 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Desjardins lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. TheStreet downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of NYSE AQN opened at $7.55 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $7.25 and a 1 year high of $16.01. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.83, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This is an increase from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.59%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AQN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 41.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 385,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after buying an additional 113,553 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 60,543 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 9,168 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $617,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Algonquin Power & Utilities during the first quarter worth approximately $1,219,000. 39.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The Regulated Services Group segment operates a portfolio of rate-regulated utilities located in the United States, Canada, Chile, and Bermuda.

