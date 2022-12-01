Critical Survey: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) vs. Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN)

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) and Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Tandem Diabetes Care has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Apollo Endosurgery has a beta of 2.28, indicating that its stock price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

95.3% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.2% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Tandem Diabetes Care shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of Apollo Endosurgery shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tandem Diabetes Care 0 3 6 0 2.67 Apollo Endosurgery 0 1 2 0 2.67

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tandem Diabetes Care and Apollo Endosurgery, as provided by MarketBeat.

Tandem Diabetes Care presently has a consensus target price of $76.93, suggesting a potential upside of 82.95%. Apollo Endosurgery has a consensus target price of $11.25, suggesting a potential upside of 11.06%. Given Tandem Diabetes Care’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Tandem Diabetes Care is more favorable than Apollo Endosurgery.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Apollo Endosurgery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tandem Diabetes Care $702.80 million 3.85 $15.57 million ($1.07) -39.30 Apollo Endosurgery $62.99 million 6.70 -$24.68 million ($1.02) -9.93

Tandem Diabetes Care has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Endosurgery. Tandem Diabetes Care is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Apollo Endosurgery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Tandem Diabetes Care and Apollo Endosurgery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tandem Diabetes Care -8.59% -8.34% -3.63% Apollo Endosurgery -56.74% -78.73% -32.99%

Summary

Tandem Diabetes Care beats Apollo Endosurgery on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set. It also provides t:slim X2 insulin with Basal-IQ and control IQ technology; t:slim X2 with G5 Integration; and Tandem Device Updater, a tool that allows users to update their pump's software. In addition, the company offers t:connect, a web-based data management application, which provides a visual way to display diabetes therapy management data from the pump, continuous glucose monitoring, and supported blood glucose meters for users, their caregivers, and their healthcare providers; and Sugarmate, a mobile app for people with diabetes who use insulin. It has development and commercialization agreements with Dexcom, Inc. and Abbott Laboratories. The company was formerly known as Phluid Inc. and changed its name to Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. in January 2008. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Apollo Endosurgery

(Get Rating)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc., a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope. It also provides Orbera, an intragastric balloon system that reduces stomach capacity causing patients to consume less following the procedure, as well as delays gastric content emptying under the Orbera Intragastric Balloon System, BIB, and Orbera365 Managed Weight Loss System brands. Additionally, the company offers X-Tack Endoscopic HeliX Tacking System, a suture-based device for closing and healing defects in the lower and upper gastrointestinal tract. The company sells its products to medical services providers; and hospitals, outpatient surgical centers, clinics, and physicians in the United States, Australia, Costa Rica, and other European countries. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

