CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $230.00 to $150.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Stephens dropped their price target on CrowdStrike from $205.00 to $161.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $200.03.

CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. CrowdStrike has a fifty-two week low of $108.89 and a fifty-two week high of $242.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $152.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.19.

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $535.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CrowdStrike news, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,751,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 8,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total transaction of $1,532,290.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 174,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,314,793.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Godfrey Sullivan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,751,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. Corporate insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after buying an additional 1,271,818 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

