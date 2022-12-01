CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Mizuho

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Mizuho from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $275.00 to $235.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on CrowdStrike from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, September 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Friday, October 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $200.03.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.13 and a 200 day moving average of $168.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. CrowdStrike has a twelve month low of $108.89 and a twelve month high of $242.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total transaction of $12,546,661.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 72,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.90, for a total value of $12,546,661.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 943,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,208,436.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,011 shares of company stock valued at $18,360,689 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in CrowdStrike by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,935,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,836,000 after buying an additional 748,332 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $414,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,063,000. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

