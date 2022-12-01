CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Price Target Cut to $165.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $210.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen lowered their price target on CrowdStrike from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $250.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $200.03.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Down 14.7 %

CrowdStrike stock opened at $117.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. CrowdStrike has a one year low of $108.89 and a one year high of $242.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.87 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $535.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.44 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 12.96%. CrowdStrike’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $2,005,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,689,399. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 3,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.67, for a total value of $526,567.44. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,862,586.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 106,011 shares of company stock worth $18,360,689. 6.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 16.9% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,808,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,000,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,818 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,534,000 after purchasing an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after purchasing an additional 65,999 shares during the period. 67.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.