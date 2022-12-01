Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 104.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 522.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 187.1% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 178 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1,646.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 227 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. 97.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Deckers Outdoor

In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total transaction of $392,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares in the company, valued at $5,207,026.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.45, for a total value of $392,450.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,207,026.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.50, for a total value of $1,022,287.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $35,289,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,080 shares of company stock worth $3,823,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 2.6 %

DECK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $390.00 to $416.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised Deckers Outdoor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $411.92.

DECK opened at $398.88 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $348.93 and a 200-day moving average of $311.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.89. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12-month low of $212.93 and a 12-month high of $424.51.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The business had revenue of $875.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.31 million. On average, analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.