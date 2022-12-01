Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN) Shares Acquired by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 222.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,167 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,559 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denny’s during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 44.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,037 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 4,969 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $152,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Denny’s in the second quarter worth approximately $176,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Denny’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ DENN opened at $12.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $717.66 million, a P/E ratio of 7.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.54. Denny’s Co. has a 1 year low of $8.46 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at Denny’s

Denny’s ( NASDAQ:DENN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $117.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.01 million. Denny’s had a net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 58.33%. On average, research analysts forecast that Denny’s Co. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Denny’s news, Director John C. Miller sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $1,741,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 776,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,017,730.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Miller sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $1,175,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 676,721 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,471.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 262,921 shares of company stock valued at $3,079,126 in the last three months. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DENN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Denny’s from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wedbush upgraded Denny’s from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. CL King began coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on Denny’s from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Denny’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Denny’s Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 29, 2021, it had 1,640 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide. The company was formerly known as Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc and changed its name to Denny's Corporation in 2002.

