Deutsche Bank AG Boosts Holdings in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating) by 354.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,232,667 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 961,510 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Angi were worth $5,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ANGI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Angi in the 2nd quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Angi in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Angi alerts:

Angi Stock Up 8.3 %

ANGI stock opened at $2.23 on Thursday. Angi Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.81 and a twelve month high of $10.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.15 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Angi ( NASDAQ:ANGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). Angi had a negative return on equity of 9.09% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $498.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $502.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Angi Inc. will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

ANGI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Angi to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Angi from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Angi in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Angi from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Angi from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Angi presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.06.

Angi Profile

(Get Rating)

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. Its Angi Ads business, which connects consumers with service professionals for local services through the Angi nationwide online directory of service professionals in various service categories; provides consumers with valuable tools, services, and content, including verified reviews, to help them research, shop, and hire for local services; and sells term-based website, and mobile and digital magazine advertising to service professionals, as well as provides quoting, invoicing, and payment services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Angi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Angi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.