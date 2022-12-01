Deutsche Bank AG Cuts Position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Deutsche Bank AG decreased its position in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 66,570 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,428 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $5,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Selective Insurance Group by 268.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 19.3% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,025 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Selective Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $96.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.81 and a 12 month high of $98.80.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,734 shares of company stock valued at $825,796 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on SIGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.