Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,078 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,394 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $4,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,549,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $302,682,000 after buying an additional 21,310 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,304,547 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,619,000 after purchasing an additional 75,245 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,519,251 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $180,381,000 after purchasing an additional 54,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 869,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,205,000 after purchasing an additional 309,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 767,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,076,000 after purchasing an additional 31,985 shares in the last quarter. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CBRL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $96.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $100.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.17.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $114.80 on Thursday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.87 and a 52-week high of $139.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.98.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.19. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 24.53%. The business had revenue of $830.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $836.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 20th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 91.71%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

