Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 350,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,082 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in SunPower were worth $5,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SPWR. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 2nd quarter worth $10,623,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SunPower in the 1st quarter worth $15,318,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 203.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 762,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,379,000 after buying an additional 511,085 shares in the last quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SunPower by 523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 606,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,589,000 after buying an additional 509,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPWR stock opened at $24.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.49 and a beta of 1.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.53. SunPower Co. has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $29.92.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SPWR shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of SunPower from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of SunPower from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SunPower from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SunPower has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.79.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

