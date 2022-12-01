Deutsche Bank AG Has $5.09 Million Holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

Deutsche Bank AG lessened its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 117,537 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,129 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NUS. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 317.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,520,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,205,000 after acquiring an additional 4,959,089 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,821,000 after purchasing an additional 286,628 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 497,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,542,000 after purchasing an additional 180,126 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 48.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 393,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,841,000 after purchasing an additional 129,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Nu Skin Enterprises by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 517,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,787,000 after purchasing an additional 87,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NUS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insider Activity

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Down 1.7 %

In other news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO James D. Thomas sold 1,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total value of $62,782.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,575.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.45, for a total transaction of $961,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,717,161.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,602 shares of company stock valued at $1,134,782 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $41.71 on Thursday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.36 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.11%.

Nu Skin Enterprises Profile

(Get Rating)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.