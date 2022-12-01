Deutsche Bank AG Sells 3,604 Shares of Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR)

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Blucora, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 276,237 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,604 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blucora were worth $5,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BCOR. Boston Partners grew its position in Blucora by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 222,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,347,000 after acquiring an additional 69,331 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Blucora during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,960,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in Blucora by 228.6% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 272,316 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,324,000 after acquiring an additional 189,447 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Blucora by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 228,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its position in Blucora by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 14,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the last quarter. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BCOR opened at $25.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.09. Blucora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.10 and a 52 week high of $27.50.

Blucora ( NASDAQ:BCOR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The information services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.04). Blucora had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 15.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Blucora, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on BCOR. StockNews.com lowered Blucora from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Blucora from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

In related news, Director Kanayalal Amritlal Kotecha purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.73 per share, with a total value of $118,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $473,460.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blucora, Inc provides technology-enabled financial solutions to consumers, small business owners, tax professionals, financial advisors, and certified public accounting firms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Tax Preparation. The Wealth Management segment offers an integrated platform of brokerage, investment advisory, and insurance services to financial advisors.

