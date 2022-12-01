Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Purchased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 3.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.3% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,636 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 22,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 11.2% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DFS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $115.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.21.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $108.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.61 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Discover Financial Services has a twelve month low of $87.64 and a twelve month high of $130.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.36.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.66 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 31.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

