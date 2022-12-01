Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) PT Raised to $103.00 at Mizuho

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a mkt perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.50.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.77 on Wednesday. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $56.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.45%.

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total transaction of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total value of $1,000,334.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares in the company, valued at $10,772,021.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lee Financial Co boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5,600.0% in the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 740.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

