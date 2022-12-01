EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAM. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 443.8% in the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 87 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 3,333.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 103 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 59.7% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 430.4% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $368.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.47 and a current ratio of 3.47. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $168.59 and a one year high of $719.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $343.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $353.53. The company has a market cap of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.65, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.60.

EPAM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $480.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on EPAM Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on EPAM Systems from $485.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $419.87.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

