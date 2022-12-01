Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) Shares Bought by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,636 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $65.57 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.23. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 12 month low of $55.92 and a 12 month high of $69.27.

