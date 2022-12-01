FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 95.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 62,809 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in FMC were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of FMC by 360.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC Price Performance

FMC stock opened at $130.64 on Thursday. FMC Co. has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $118.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. FMC had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 29.34%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other FMC news, EVP Michael Finian Reilly sold 4,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.95, for a total transaction of $571,528.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,330,040.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Loop Capital upgraded FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on FMC from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on FMC from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.91.

FMC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.