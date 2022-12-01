Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS) Shares Sold by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lowered its stake in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQS – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 54.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 9.3% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period.

Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF Price Performance

BATS:FLQS opened at $34.88 on Thursday. Franklin U.S. Small Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.33 and a 12-month high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.76.

