Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU) Shares Sold by Bridgewater Associates LP

Bridgewater Associates LP lessened its holdings in shares of Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,336 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Gaotu Techedu were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gaotu Techedu in the second quarter valued at about $92,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gaotu Techedu during the first quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaotu Techedu in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,000. 14.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gaotu Techedu alerts:

Gaotu Techedu Trading Up 14.2 %

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $1.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of -1.09. Gaotu Techedu Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $2.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.42.

Gaotu Techedu Profile

Gaotu Techedu ( NYSE:GOTU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Gaotu Techedu had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 7.77%. The business had revenue of $80.29 million during the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Gaotu Techedu Inc, a technology-driven education company, provides online K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. Its K-12 after-school tutoring courses cover various K-12 academic subjects, including mathematics, English, Chinese, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, and political science.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaotu Techedu Inc. (NYSE:GOTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaotu Techedu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaotu Techedu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.