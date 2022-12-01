Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Insider Sells $876,675.00 in Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) insider Jason A. Harvey sold 7,500 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.89, for a total value of $876,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,769.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Globe Life Stock Up 2.3 %

GL stock opened at $119.96 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.25 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Analysts expect that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Globe Life

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s payout ratio is presently 11.71%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 36.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 216.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Globe Life during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Globe Life to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.38.

About Globe Life

(Get Rating)

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.