Group One Trading L.P. Decreases Position in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

Group One Trading L.P. decreased its stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,285 shares during the quarter. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 33.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in BrightSphere Investment Group by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 260,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,318,000 after purchasing an additional 36,943 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 84,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,039,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 47,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 117,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter.

Get BrightSphere Investment Group alerts:

BrightSphere Investment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSIG opened at $20.36 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.73 and a 1-year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.64.

BrightSphere Investment Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.86%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BSIG. TheStreet cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on BrightSphere Investment Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BrightSphere Investment Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BrightSphere Investment Group Profile

(Get Rating)

BrightSphere Investment Group Inc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightSphere Investment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.