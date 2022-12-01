Group One Trading L.P. Purchases 1,100 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Group One Trading L.P. lifted its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 1,100.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in Waste Connections in the second quarter worth about $2,405,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,760,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $285,000. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the second quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter valued at about $193,000. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Waste Connections Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $144.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $132.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.64. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.50 and a 52 week high of $148.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $145.00 to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Waste Connections from $149.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.93, for a total transaction of $547,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,567.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,861,216.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Stories

