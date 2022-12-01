Group One Trading L.P. Sells 105,718 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Group One Trading L.P. lessened its stake in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105,718 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P.’s holdings in Envista were worth $126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Envista by 50.1% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Envista by 8,922.2% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Envista in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Envista by 35.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Envista in the first quarter valued at about $64,000.

Shares of Envista stock opened at $34.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $31.67 and a 1 year high of $52.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.52.

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The business had revenue of $631.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.94 million. Envista had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 9.98%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVST. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Envista from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Envista to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.17.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

