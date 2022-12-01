Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Makes New Investment in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,221,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,932 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,860,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,500,000 after acquiring an additional 46,819 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 51.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,740,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,722,000 after acquiring an additional 592,654 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 22.3% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,109,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,862,000 after acquiring an additional 202,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 894,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,007,000 after acquiring an additional 49,022 shares during the last quarter. 61.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Choice Hotels International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $126.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Choice Hotels International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $130.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $117.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.22.

Insider Activity

Choice Hotels International Price Performance

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at $4,729,740.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Brian Bainum sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total transaction of $3,673,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,158.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Simone Wu sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.82, for a total transaction of $766,240.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,729,740.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 49,788 shares of company stock worth $6,067,739 over the last 90 days. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CHH opened at $123.22 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.15 and a fifty-two week high of $157.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $118.45.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.90 million. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 87.75% and a net margin of 25.72%. Choice Hotels International’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2375 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is 15.63%.

Choice Hotels International Profile

(Get Rating)

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Choice Hotels International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Choice Hotels International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.