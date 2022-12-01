Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Position Boosted by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its stake in Hess by 280.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 155,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,435,000 after acquiring an additional 114,388 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,281,000. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. BOKF NA now owns 18,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after buying an additional 4,932 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hess during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 156,934 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,622,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew P. Slentz sold 37,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $5,545,869.99. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,327 shares in the company, valued at $4,346,554.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 53,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total value of $7,724,925.95. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 78,434 shares in the company, valued at $11,251,357.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hess Stock Up 1.4 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hess from $130.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Hess from $135.00 to $147.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Hess from $144.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.38.

Shares of HES stock opened at $143.91 on Thursday. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $68.32 and a 12 month high of $149.83. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.64 and a 200-day moving average of $120.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.96%.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

