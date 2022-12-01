Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its stake in Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Impinj were worth $5,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,412,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,758,000 after acquiring an additional 20,404 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 16.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,189,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,610,000 after acquiring an additional 168,597 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,063,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,568,000 after acquiring an additional 31,819 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Impinj by 18.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 922,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Impinj by 4.5% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 697,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,897,000 after purchasing an additional 29,962 shares in the last quarter. 91.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 64,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.33, for a total transaction of $7,551,096.63. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,332,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,661,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Hussein Mecklai sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.62, for a total value of $2,323,020.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,256,758.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 498,746 shares of company stock valued at $58,192,754. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Impinj Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Impinj from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Impinj from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Impinj from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Impinj in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

Shares of NASDAQ PI opened at $127.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.66. Impinj, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.74 and a 52-week high of $127.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.06 and a beta of 2.26.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $68.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.67 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 236.49% and a negative net margin of 18.91%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Impinj, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Impinj

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

