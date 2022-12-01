Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,126 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $559,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in INGR. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,784,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 4,100.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 340,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,704,000 after acquiring an additional 332,719 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 181.2% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 411,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,818,000 after acquiring an additional 264,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 89.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 334,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,523,000 after acquiring an additional 158,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingredion alerts:

Ingredion Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $97.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.78. Ingredion Incorporated has a 1-year low of $78.81 and a 1-year high of $101.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.88.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This is a positive change from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on INGR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ingredion in a report on Friday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company.

Ingredion Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. It operates through four segments: North America; South America; Asia-Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa. The company offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, and glucose syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, biomaterials, and nutrition ingredients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingredion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingredion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.