Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,745 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $59,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 7.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Acas LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acas LLC now owns 8,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the 2nd quarter worth $302,000. Finally, Lantz Financial LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter worth $328,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July Price Performance

NYSEARCA:BJUL opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.85. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $33.50.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:BJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.