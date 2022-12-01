Insider Selling: Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Major Shareholder Sells 4,444 Shares of Stock

Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 4,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.63, for a total value of $593,851.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,941,159 shares in the company, valued at $526,657,077.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of HRI opened at $128.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $83.43 and a one year high of $189.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day moving average is $112.48.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $745.10 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 11.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Herc by 0.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $253,723,000 after purchasing an additional 14,108 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Herc by 0.3% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,151,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $223,480,000 after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after buying an additional 261,276 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Herc by 36.4% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 849,130 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,548,000 after purchasing an additional 226,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in Herc by 546.1% during the second quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 711,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,169,000 after purchasing an additional 601,625 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Herc from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Herc from $168.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.60.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

